Umpqua Community College 109-pound wrestler Esthela Trevino won the first round of the the 2019 WCWA National Wrestling Championships on Friday in Marietta, Georgia.
The Riverhawks had three wrestlers at the national competition; Trevino, Jordyn White (123) and Mariah Annis (116). This was the first time in school history that UCC competed at the national tournament or women's wrestling.
Trevino lost a 4-0 decision to Rhonda Johnson of Wayland Baptist University W. in the round of 16. She then lost a technical fall to University of Jamestown's Jamayia Blacktown in the consolation round of 16.
Annis had a bye in the round of 64, and dropoed an 8-0 decision to Jathiya Isaac of Wayland Baptist University W. in the round of 32.
Annis won both of her matches in the consolation round of 16. Winning a 5-0 decision over Nathalie Barraza of Lindenwood University-Belleville in the first match and a 10-6 decision over Amber Pair of Eastern Oregon University in the second match.
Annis went on to win a 12-2 major decision over Campbell University's Maria Ramos in the first match of the consolation round of eight, before falling to Kasey Baynon of Emmanuel College in 37 seconds int he second match.
White lost to Warner Pacific's Kaitlyn Funai in 2:47 in the initial round of 32, which dropped her into the consolation bracket. White then lost the first match of the consolation round of 16 to Breanna Dudoit-Vasquez of Wayland Baptist University.
After the first day of competition UCC was 35th in the 36-team tournament. Simon Fraser led the team standings with 134.5 points, followed by Menlo College (132) and McKendree University (130).
The competition will finish Saturday.
