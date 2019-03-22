Keeping local talent in the area.
That’s the game plan for Umpqua Community College wrestling coach Kyle Temple and he’s added one of Roseburg High’s top wrestlers in the recruiting class of 2019.
Logan Folsom, a state runner-up this season for Roseburg, recently signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at UCC. He helps fill out a recruiting class that features a number of top grapplers from the state of Oregon.
“He’s still got lots of room to grow as a wrestler,” said Temple, who was excited about Folsom’s potential after coming back from a knee injury that put his senior season in question. “Logan did a fantastic job, doing everything rehab-wise that he was asked to do. He was able to step back on the mat again this year and obviously had a really successful senior season.”
Folsom finished his senior season with a 20-2 record. He was the No. 2 seed in the 170-pound bracket at the state championship tournament, but lost by technical fall to the top-seed Sean Harman from West Linn.
College wrestling has long been a dream for Folsom, who has lofty expectations for his freshman year with the Riverhawks.
“I’ve been dreaming of a day signing for college since I was young,” Folsom said. “One of my goals next year is for sure to be an All-American. I’d really like to win it (nationals) next year and I know if I work hard enough I can.”
Folsom had college options from Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas to consider, but chose to stay close to home and family.
“I love my family and my family support and all the support the wrestling team gets down here. There’s nothing else like it in my opinion,” Folsom said.
Folsom joins a growing list of former Roseburg wrestlers to stay in the Umpqua Basin and wrestle for the Riverhawks, who launched their wrestling program in 2017.
Garrett Russell, a 2018 Roseburg High graduate, returns to the RiverHawks for his sophomore season after qualifying for nationals as a freshman. Hunter Hilliard, a current Roseburg senior, will also join the fray as a walk-on next year.
Keeping these local athletes in the area is a top priority for Temple. He hopes having Umpqua Basin wrestlers will help draw more community support to the program, much like what can be found at Roseburg High and other local schools.
“Keeping local talent local is nice,” Temple said. “That builds that community support for us, to where it brings fans into the stands to watch and get to know about a new program.”
Temple also continues to build pipelines with other local schools as the Riverhawks get ready for their third season. Douglas, Sutherlin and South Umpqua have all been represented on the UCC roster by former student-athletes.
Temple says he’s also recruiting another local state champion wrestler, Glide’s Zach Holland, who has already committed to UCC to play baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.