Umpqua Community College sophomores Esthela Trevino and Jade Piper both advanced to the semifinals with two wins each Friday at the Women’s College Wrestling Association freestyle national championships in Atlanta.
Trevino, competing at 101 pounds, won her first two matches by superiority (a decision of nine or more points), shutting out each of her first two opponents by 10-0 decisions. Trevino takes on Grays Harbor’s Cecilia Saavedra in the semifinals Saturday.
Trevino is the third-ranked 101-pounder in the nation, according to the WCWA.
Piper, ranked fifth at 170 pounds, scored a pin and a technical fall to reach the semifinal round, where she will take on top-ranked Kenya Sloan of Campbellsville (Kentucky) Saturday in the final four of that bracket.
Grace Miller, ranked sixth at 143, won her opening match by technical fall but was pinned in the round of 16. Miller rallied with three consecutive pins (29 seconds, 47 seconds, 1:06) to reach the consolation semifinals, where she will battle seventh-ranked Adriana Orozco of Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Tatum Pine (130) and Mariah Annis (123) both won matches for the Riverhawks but were eliminated in Friday action.
No team scores were available for the tournament. The Umpqua women are ranked seventh as a team by the WCWA, and are the top-ranked junior college program in the nation.
