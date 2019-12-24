Kobe Olson and Titus Mejia each went 3-0 and led the Umpqua Community College men’s wrestling team to a 2-1 record this past Saturday at the NW Duals at the Linn County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Albany.
The Riverhawks won duals against Pacific (34-6) and Corban (25-21) and dropped a decision to Southern Oregon University (31-15) in the six-team event.
Olson (141 pounds) score a pin and Garrett Russell (157) picked up a major decision in the victory over Pacific, a dual which saw seven forfeits.
Against Corban, Mejia recorded a pin at 149 and Logan Folsom (174) had a major decision, pushing Umpqua to a 22-12 lead with three matches remaining. Corban rallied to close to gap at 22-21 heading into the heavyweight match, where the Riverhawks’ Adam Lamb scored a 9-6 decision over Corban’s Jack Farley to lock up the win.
Olson’s decision and Mejia’s pin pulled Umpqua into an early 9-9 tie with the Raiders, but SOU won the next five matches — including decision at 184 pounds by former Riverhawk Josh Hammers — to put the match out of reach.
Jayden de Fond capped the dual with a ’Hawks pin over SOU’s Ismael DeLa Torre.
The Riverhawks are back in action Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Menlo College Open in Atherton, California.
Umpqua 34, Pacific 6
125 — Tanner Ulrey, U, won by forfeit. 133 — Double forfeit. 141 — Kobe Olson, U, p. Mike Day, P, 2:45. 149 — Titus Mejia, U, won by fft. 157 — Garrett Russell, U, maj. dec. James Calhoun, P, 15-6. 165 — Double fft. 174 — Logan Folsom, U, won by fft. 184 — Romeo Hernandez, P, p. Wiliam Kidwell, U, 4:07. 197 — Hunter Hillard, U, won by fft. 285 — Adam Lamb, U, won by fft.
Umpqua 25, Corban 21
125 — Tanner Ulrey, U, won by fft. 133 — Ryan Davis, C, won by fft. 141 — Kobe Olson, U, dec. Joseph Foster, C, 9-5. 149 — Titus Mejia, U, p. Diego Castellanos, C, 2:06. 157 — Garrett Russell, U, dec. Cody Knott, C, 10-4. 165 — Cooper McCullough, C, won by fft. 174 — Logan Folsom, U, maj. dec. Nick Nelson, C, 12-3. 184 — Noah Sickles, C, p. Macoy Christman, U, 3:57. 197 — Falemalama Weggen, C, dec. Hunter Hillard, U, 11-7. 285 — Adam Lamb, U, d. Jack Farley, C, 9-6.
Southern Oregon 31, Umpqua 15
125 — Lorenzo Vasquez, SO, dec. Tanner Ulrey, U, 7-4. 133 — Justin Coon, SO, won by fft. 141 — Kobe Olson, U, dec. Matt Peterson, SO, 12-10. 149 — Titus Mejia, U, p. Jacky Hawkins, SO, 3:45. 157 — Nick Peterson, SO, p. Garrett Russell, U, 6:00. 165 — Noah Talavera, SO, won by fft. 174 — Tanner Sallee, SO, maj. dec. Logan Folsom, U, 12-4. 184 — Joshua Hammers, SO, dec. Tayler Davis, U, 9-7. 197 — Cylus Hoke, SO, dec. Louie Sanchez-Rivera, U, 6-3. 285 — Jayden de Fond, U, p. Ismael Dela Torre, SO, 4:42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.