Three Umpqua Community College wrestlers posted winning records and seven others picked up at least one victory as the Riverhawk men opened their season Saturday in the Clackamas Open at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.
The tournament featured three of the top-30 ranked junior college wrestling programs in the country according the Intermat.com’s preseason National Junior College Athletic Association team rankings. Clackamas opened the season as the third-ranked JUCO program, with Southwest Oregon CC ranked 19th and the Umpqua men 26th.
Riverhawk 149-pound freshman Titus Mejia posted his team’s best record of the day, going 4-2. Mejia used a quick pin and a 6-0 decision to reach the championship semifinals before dropping a 5-3 sudden-victory decision to Jared Brant of Eastern Oregon.
Mejia eventually was eliminated in the consolation semifinals.
Louis Sanchez-Rivera, a freshman 197-pounder went 3-2, rebounding from a first-round loss to score three consecutive consolation wins — including a pin over fellow freshman and former high school teammate Macoy Christman — before a major decision loss in the consolation semifinals.
Sanchez-Rivera and Christman were two of five Umpqua wrestlers in the 197-pound bracket. Christman went 2-2 on the day with a pin and freshman Hunter Hillard of Roseburg went 1-2 with the pin. Freshmen William Kidwell (Glendale) and Julian Stone (North Medford) were both 0-2.
In the 285-pound class, freshman Jayden De Fond (Churchill) went 3-2, reaching the consolation finals with three straight wins in the consolation bracket. Sophomore Adam Lamb (Cottage Grove), Intermat’s No. 6 JUCO heavyweight, went 1-2, with both losses coming against unattached wrestlers from Oregon State.
In the lighter weights, freshman 125-pounder Tanner Ulrey (Crater) was 2-2 with a technical fall, and sophomore Kobe Olson (141, Sweet Home) was 2-2 with a pin on the consolation side. Freshman Logan Folsom (Roseburg) was 2-2 with a pin at 174 pounds, and Tayler Davis, a sophomore, went 1-2 with a win and a loss at 184.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to compete next Sunday in the Mike Clock Open at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
