Titus Mejia and Jayden De Fond each earned three wins and two other wrestlers picked up two as the Umpqua men’s wrestling team competed Sunday at the Mike Clock Open at Forest Grove’s Pacific University.
De Fond and fellow 285-pounder Adam Lamb both advanced to the championship quarterfinals of their bracket before dropping into the consolation round. De Fond won his first two matches before dropping a 3-1 decision to Clackamas’ Tarik Sutkovic. He bounced back with a second-round pin in his first consolation match before dropping out with an 8-6 loss to Grays Harbor’s Mervyn Penniston-John.
Lamb picked up his first two matches before dropping an overtime decision to Taniela Feliciano-Takaf of Simon Fraser in the quarters. He lost his first consolation match.
In the 149-pound bracket, Mejia lost by major decision in his first bout, but bounced back to win three straight — including a pin and a major decision — to reach the consolation quarterfinals, but was eliminated with a 5-3 loss to Clackamas’ Gregory Guzman.
Macoy Christman also logged a pair of victories in the 197 pound bracket, recording consecutive pins following an opening-round loss.
Tanner Ulrey (125), Kobe Olson (141), Blake Watson (165), Caleb Werner (165), Jullian Stone (184) and Hunter Hillard (197) each had one victory in the event.
The Riverhawks have a busy weekend ahead with competition on three consecutive days. Friday, they’ll face Eastern Oregon University and Southern Oregon University in a pair of duals in La Grande. They’ll meet North Idaho College and Northwest Wyoming in duals in Couer d’Alene Saturday, then compete in the Spokane Open at the Spokane Convention Center on Sunday.
