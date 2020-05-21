WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College women's wrestling coach Craig Jackson has added two more wrestlers to his 2020 recruiting class, bringing the total to 16.
Ezzery Shelley of Lodi, California, and Aracely Rendon of Eureka, California, are the latest to sign with the Riverhawks. Yareli Rendon, Aracely's twin sister, earlier signed with UCC.
Shelley, who's expected to wrestle at 116 pounds, is a two-time TCAL champion and two-time regional third-place finisher.
"Ezzery is a veteran wrestler with a high ceiling," Jackson said. "We are looking forward to her being able to concentrate on freestyle and seeing how good she can become."
Aracely Rendon (191) is a two-time North Coast champion. She finished sixth in the 2020 CIF State Championships.
The other recruits are Kaya Akana (109) of Waimea, Hawaii; Angelina Barrett (109) of Sutherlin; Kathryn Philbrook (109) of Sedalia, Missouri; Violeta Evangelista (109) of Salem; Evita Negrete (123) of Sacramento, California; Karen Bello (130) of Orange, California; Yareli Rendon (130); Erica Grant (136) of Olympia, Washington; Sofia Poblano (136) of Oroville, California; Brisa Salas (155) of Patterson, California; Tiyanna Leal (170) of Chico, California; Maya Lindskog (170) of Eugene; Melia Cuevas (191) of Bend; and Kaevon Burney (191) of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Jackson said he's still looking for wrestlers at the lightest weight class (101).
"It's a good group," Jackson said. "There are a lot of state placers from different states and they're spread across different weights. We may not have as much experience coming back (for the 2020-21 season), but we're probably deeper at each weight.
"We were pretty thin in the wrestling room (last season). The more quality wrestlers, the better."
The Riverhawks have two returning sophomores who achieved All-America status: Grace Miller (143), who won a title at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Championships, and Lillian Restrepo (155), who placed fourth.
Miller is from Hood River, while Restrepo is out of Hillsboro.
Umpqua finished second in the team standings in the NCWA tournament.
"The success at the national level has given our program some validity (and helped with recruiting)," Jackson said. "We were the top-ranked JUCO in the country."
