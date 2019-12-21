ROCKLIN, Calif. — Esthela Trevino and Jade Piper wrestled to individual titles and Grace Miller was third as the Umpqua Community College women's wrestling team placed third at the West Coast Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
Trevino went 3-0 in the 101-pound bracket for the win, while Piper was 4-0 with a trio of technical falls at 170 pounds.
Neither wrestler allowed a point scored on them on the day.
Grace Miller took third in the 143-pound bracket, dropping a 12-6 semifinal decision to NAIA third-ranked Sienna Ramirez of Southern Oregon University. Miller bounced back with a pair of pins in the consolation bracket to lock up third.
Lillian Restrepo (155) also had a solid day with a second-place finish, and Abe Jolley took fourth at 155, winning a pair of matches by fall.
Southern Oregon, ranked No. 5 in the most recent NAIA poll, won the team title with 162 points, besting NAIA top-ranked Menlo (California) College, which had 106. The Riverhawks accumulated 95.5 team points.
Friday night, the Riverhawks had a pair of dual meets against Santa Rosa College and SOU. Umpqua beat Santa Rosa 40-10 in a dual which had just two contested matches, both of which saw Tatum Pine (130) and Miller score pins for the Riverhawks. Umpqua was defeated 34-9 by SOU. Trevino (technical fall) and Piper (first-round pin) had the lone victories for the 'Hawks.
Umpqua will travel to the Gut Check Tournament in Seattle Jan. 2.
