The Umpqua Community College basketball teams found out Sunday who their opponents are going to be in the first round of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament this weekend at Everett Community College.
The No. 1-ranked Umpqua women (29-0), who won the South Region title, meet host Everett (15-15) at 2 p.m. Thursday. The Trojans are the No. 4 seed from the North.
The Everett-Umpqua winner faces the winner between North Idaho (17-10) and Lower Columbia (21-8) Friday.
UCC, chasing its first NWAC Tournament title since 2000, has finished second in the tournament the last two years.
The No. 6 Umpqua men (25-4) open against Treasure Valley (14-13) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Riverhawks finished second in the South, while the Chukars are the No. 3 seed in the East.
The Treasure Valley-Umpqua winner plays the winner between Grays Harbor (16-13) and No. 2 Everett (25-4) Sunday. Everett won the North crown.
UCC has never won the NWAC championship.
The women's and men's Final Four will be held the following weekend at Everett.
