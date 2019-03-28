WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team had five players selected and the UCC women's team placed one on the Northwest Athletic Conference 2019 Winter Sports Academic Excellence awards list.
The academic honorees have to be sophomores and carry a 3.25 GPA.
The UCC men were represented by Jordan Ehrhardt, Alec Hillman, Eric Klekas, Max Martin and Connor Shaw. Taylor Stricklin was selected for the UCC women.
Linn-Benton's Kalli Frieze and Jhana Lane, two North Douglas High graduates, made the list. Frieze played her freshman year at UCC before transferring to LBCC.
