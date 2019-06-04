PORTLAND — Brittany Coleman finished her junior season strong for the Warner Pacific University women's track and field team.
Coleman, a Sutherlin High School graduate, achieved All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump at the NAIA Championships on May 23 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Coleman bounded a personal record 39 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
She won the triple jump at the Cascade Collegiate Conference meet May 10 at Southern Oregon University's Raider Stadium in Ashland. Her mark of 39-3 1/4 broke the meet record.
Coleman also ran a leg on the Knights' 4x400-meter relay, which placed eighth (4:20.30).
Coleman competed at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City before transferring to Warner Pacific.
