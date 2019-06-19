OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Former Glide High School standout Whitney Stone recently ended her first season with the William Penn University softball team.
The 5-foot-8 freshman third baseman played in 43 games and made 40 starts, hitting .250 with one home run, eight doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 runs. She had a .895 fielding percentage.
The Statesmen finished 24-33 overall and 14-20 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.
