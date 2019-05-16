MARION, Ind. — Baylee Wyscaver contributed an RBI double in a six-run second inning and the Oregon Tech softball team earned a berth in the NAIA College World Series on Wednesday with a 6-0 shutout of Indiana Wesleyan University in the Marion Bracket title game of the NAIA opening round.
The Owls (43-15 overall) finished second behind Southern Oregon (48-7) in the Cascade Collegiate Conference during the regular season. The Raiders finished 24-3 in the CCC, with Oregon Tech one game back at 23-4.
Oregon Tech will face the University of Mobile (Alabama) in the first round of the World Series on May 23 in Springfield, Missouri.
Wyscaver, a junior utility, and Jacey Conklin, a senior catcher, are Roseburg High graduates.
Wyscaver is hitting .268 on the season with three home runs and 30 RBIs. Conklin is hitting .295 with one homer and 15 RBIs.
