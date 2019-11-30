Wesley Kommer ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and the Thurston Colts used a stellar defensive showing in the fourth quarter to hold off Crater 14-10 and claim their second consecutive Class 5A state football championship Saturday night at Roseburg’s Finlay Field.
Crater rallied from an early deficit and took a 10-7 lead into halftime.
After a first-quarter touchdown run by Thurston’s Cade Crist, the Comets pulled even when Trever Davis and Trevor Jaasko connected on a 68-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 remaining in the first quarter.
From there, the fireworks belonged to the defenses.
Davis’ 29-yard field goal gave the Comets a 10-7 lead going to intermission.
Thurston had an early chance to gain the upper hand on the second half kickoff, when the Comets’ Gavin Acrey fumbled the return and the Colts’ Jeremy Foss recovered at the Crater 18.
The Comets’ defense held firm, forcing a 34-yard field goal attempt which Crater’s Bruce Cwiklinski blocked. Robert Amoson recovered the block and returned the ball 48 yards to the Thurston 39. But Crater’s drive would stall at the 28, and Davis’ 45-yard field goal attempt fell well short of the uprights.
After both teams traded punts, Crist hit on three consecutive passes to Caleb Scott and Santino Stranieri to get on Crater’s side of the field. That’s where Kommer took over, running for 1 and 3 yards before popping over left tackle for 41 yards and putting the Colts ahead for good.
Crater mounted one last threat at the defending champions.
With 7:29 to play, the Comets drove from their own 18 to the Thurston 16, but a holding penalty backed Crater to the Colts’ 30, and Davis’ pass to Stranieri in the end zone was intercepted by Kyle Casley with 1:57 play, and Thurston was able to run out the clock.
Kommer had 193 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Colts, while Crist threw for 105 yards on 16-for-21 passing.
Crater was held to 179 total yards, with Davis throwing three interceptions.
Crater 7 3 0 0 — 10
Thurston 7 0 7 0 — 14
First Quarter
T — Crist 1 run (Levesque kick), 2:37
C — Jaasko 68 pass from Davis (Davis kick), 1:14
Second Quarter
C — FG 29 Davis, 4:14
Third Quarter
T — Kommer 41 run (Levesque kick), 1:48
