It’s hard to let this go.
The Oregon high school spring sports season was officially canceled on Wednesday, shortly after Gov. Kate Brown announced schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf and lacrosse will be contested this spring. Lacrosse, a club sport, is not sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association.
It’s a tough pill to swallow — for the kids, coaches, parents, umpires, fans and us media folks. Not having games to cover simply sucks.
Having been a three-sport athlete during my high school days at Crescent Valley in Corvallis — baseball being my spring sport — I have a great deal of compassion for the players and coaches who devote so much time in their respective sports.
I know many kids on the Roseburg baseball, softball and track teams from my time coaching at Fremont Middle School. I had the opportunity to coach some great young people during their eighth-grade years — Spencer Six, Jace Stoffal, Ericka Allen, Garrett Zeimet, Dawson Gillespie and Carson Six among them.
Spencer Six, Stoffal and Allen are seniors. They won’t get another chance to compete for a Southwest Conference championship, or state title. Or attend a prom in person. Or be part of a graduation ceremony outside at Finlay Field.
This unprecedented situation makes me reflect and appreciate even more the opportunities I had as a teenager, in sports and academics.
My final baseball season at Crescent Valley in 1979 was a blast. We finished 26-7 overall, taking second in the Valley League at 13-3. We went unbeaten at home (13-0) and won the first state playoff game in the history of our school.
We expected to have a successful season. Like this year’s Roseburg baseball team, we were senior-dominated with 12 upperclassmen. Two of them, Jim Wilson and Tim Atkinson, went on to play pro ball.
Our chemistry was exceptional — most of us had played baseball together or against each other dating back to our elementary days and knew each other’s capabilities. We had a good coach in Dick Moon.
Our strength was offense. We hit .310 as a team and never went scoreless during the season.
The top two highlights of the season were wins over No. 1-ranked Corvallis during the regular season and Sweet Home in the first round of the AAA playoffs.
C.V. ended the Spartans’ 53-game conference winning streak with a 1-0 win at home as Atkinson pitched a two-hitter. The star of that Corvallis team was Harold Reynolds, who went on to play 10 Major League seasons, most of them with the Seattle Mariners.
Corvallis would play in the state championship game, losing 4-3 to Klamath Union in eight innings at Roseburg’s Legion Field.
We went on the road and knocked off Coast Valley League champion Sweet Home 7-3, finishing with 11 hits off all-state pitcher Boone Seiber and Ed Brennan. The Huskies were coached by Rod Rumrey, who later would become the head football coach at North Medford.
Our season ended with a 9-2 loss to Redmond in the quarterfinals at Taylor Field in Corvallis. The Panthers scored seven runs, most of them unearned, in the top of the fifth inning and the Raiders were history.
But it was everything I wanted my senior season to be on the diamond. I just wish we could’ve played Corvallis for the state championship.
So to all the spring sports athletes in Oregon and beyond: I’m sorry you’re not getting a season. You’ll get over this huge heartbreaker in time. Better days are ahead.
Stay strong, stay safe.
