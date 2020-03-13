Damn, this coronavirus pandemic.
Sports fans won’t get to watch local, regional and national events for at least a month, perhaps longer. Journalists have no games to cover.
No NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. No Major League Baseball. No Masters. No Oregon State or Oregon spring sports. No Umpqua Community College sports (the women’s wrestling team did compete in Texas this weekend). No high school spring sports.
What a deflating week it’s been.
We feel for the teams, athletes and coaches who were robbed of postseason opportunities to compete — whether playing for a national championship, a Pac-12 Tournament crown, a Northwest community college title or a state championship.
The first two teams that come to mind are Oregon women’s basketball and UCC women’s basketball.
The second-ranked Ducks (31-2) were a legitimate contender for the NCAA title. The Pac-12 champions featured the best player in Division I, senior guard Sabrina Ionescu. Throw in senior Ruthy Hebard and junior Satou Sabally and Oregon had probably three of the top five players in the nation on its team.
When Ionescu decided to come back for her senior season, the Ducks had national championship expectations. What a shame we won’t see her in an Oregon uniform again.
“I think we were the best team in the country,” UO head coach Kelly Graves said on Friday.
At the junior college level, top-ranked Umpqua took a 29-0 record into the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament and was favored to win its first NWAC title since 2000.
The tournament, originally scheduled to start last week in Everett, Washington, got suspended for a week and was scheduled to resume Thursday at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany. But it was canceled hours before the Riverhawks took the court.
“Nobody could beat us. The coronavirus did something 29 other opponents couldn’t do — it kept us from winning a game,” Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said.
The Riverhawks have two NWAC championship banners hanging in their gym, 1997 and 2000. This was Stricklin’s first unbeaten team in 33 years of college coaching and this team deserves to be recognized in some form.
The Umpqua men (25-4) also had a shot at an NWAC championship under Daniel Leeworthy. Sadly, they didn’t get the chance to prove it on the court.
The Oregon men (24-7) were on a late-season roll and were probably going to win the Pac-12 Tournament title. But the tourney was shut down Thursday before the top-seeded Ducks met arch-rival Oregon State (18-13) in the quarterfinals.
So all the big plays and moments senior guard Payton Pritchard, the former West Linn High School star, delivered for the Ducks are history. Pritchard, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, turned in an All-American season.
“The NCAA Tournament is definitely about matchups and we were definitely capable of making a run,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told the Register-Guard Thursday.
And we don’t get to see senior forward Tres Tinkle, who became the all-time leading scorer for the Beavers, in an OSU uniform again. The Beavers were likely headed to the National Invitation Tournament, but something beyond their control prevented that.
The high school spring sports season was scheduled to open Monday around the state, but has been pushed back to the second week of April.
I’m particularly sad for all the seniors on the Roseburg baseball team — Spencer Six, Jace Stoffal, Doran Gillespie and Jett Black to name a few. This squad has high hopes this year, and it would be nice to see them experience success on the diamond after the football and basketball teams had tough seasons.
The RHS softball team is young and needs some games under its belt before Southwest Conference play. The Indians have only one senior, Ericka Allen, and I know she was pumped to get the season going.
Unfortunately, Allen and her teammates will have to wait. Hopefully it won’t impede their progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.