I’m a sports fan. Have been since I learned how to hit a baseball, and busted a window in my childhood home.
As a sports writer — a career I embarked on as a bright-eyed 17-year-old — it is largely discouraged to openly display your fandom.
It’s been 30 years, with a 12-year hiatus. That fandom never goes away.
I’m lucky to cover high school and community college athletics. There was never an interest to cover the Oregon Ducks or Oregon State Beavers. My first sports editor, Craig Reed, offered me the opportunity to go to the 1994 Civil War — which Oregon won to go to the Rose Bowl — or a Class 2A state quarterfinal football playoff game between Crow and Yoncalla. I chose the high school game, which Crow won 6-0, and got back to my apartment in time to catch the final minutes of the Civil War anyway. To this day, I don’t regret that decision.
I received a card in the mail this week that only increased that love of the athletes I am blessed to cover. In the card, they thanked me for the appreciation and the respect I had shown their athlete over the fall and winter sports seasons.
I’m a fan of athletes. I’m a fan of those who put in the work. I’m a fan of those who, no matter how bad things are going, stick their nose in there and keep grinding. I’m a fan of those who, no matter how good things are going, strive for better.
Of this particular athlete mentioned in the card, I’m just as much a fan of their athletic accomplishments as I was of their exuberance on the trumpet while a member of the pep band during basketball games.
I am a fan, and this past winter sports season reminded me of that in stark detail.
I’m a fan of Hunter Boske, a freshman sharp-shooter for the Umpqua Community College women’s basketball team. When that girl gets rolling, drop the curtain.
Staying with UCC, I’m a huge fan of point guard Brock Gilbert. That dude goes 100 miles per hour for almost 40 minutes every night. I hope he has the energy to go four straight days, which is what the Riverhawks will need at this week’s NWAC Tournament. (I just wish he’d bring back the moustache).
I’m a fan of Bid Van Loon, who I grew up playing hoops and baseball against. Bid appears to be building something solid at Douglas High School. Granted, they were a mere 6-17 this season, but the Trojans graduate just three seniors and should have a case as a contender in the Far West League in 2020-21.
I’m a fan of Brett Nixon’s South Umpqua boys basketball team, which won just three of their 22 games this season. Having been part of a program which went 2-40 over a two-year span, it can be really discouraging to dress down and take the court every night. However, with just one senior graduating, the Lancers are going to be a tough out next winter.
I’m a fan of curiosity, which the North Douglas boys basketball team will present next winter after fielding a team of four seniors and six freshmen.
I’m a fan of the freshmen. Micah Wicks at Sutherlin. Keagan Mast and Ray Gerrard at North Douglas. Cash Boe and Alex Allen at Elkton. Kierra Bennett at Douglas. Jace Johnson and his sophomore brother Kade at South Umpqua. Anthony Pezqueda at Glendale. Nichole Noffsinger at Yoncalla. And several others who I may have left out. The future of basketball in this county is exciting to contemplate, and I will consider it a privilege to cover.
I’m a fan of Kiersten Haines, a Sutherlin senior who hit a pivotal 3-pointer in the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter rally during the Class 3A girls state championship game that prompted a fist-pump so enthusiastic I nearly elbowed my fiancee in the face (true story).
I’m a fan of the Roseburg High School boys swim team, who will return three young men — Dominic Colvin, Logan Todd and Trevor Knox — with another year to demolish school records that they set out for this past November.
I’m especially a fan of local wrestling. I’m a fan of Roseburg senior Hunter Blix. I like his style, plain and simple, and I appreciate the sacrifices he made this winter in order to make his team better. (Again, bring back the moustache.)
I’m a fan of Nash Singleton, a Roseburg sophomore, who won his first state championship. And I can’t wait to see what his younger brother, Gage, brings to the table in 2020-21. Add Darian Thacker to that list as well; something about this young man just appeals to me. It might be his “never quit” mentality.
I’m a fan of the Oakland Oakers, period. It wasn’t on purpose (I’m a Glide kid), but the three football games I covered, and then following them at the state wrestling championships: humble in victory, humble in defeat. Very well done, coaches.
He might not realize it, but I’m also a fan of Glide coach Jeff Smith, who pulls double-duty coaching the boys and girls teams while saddled with the Southern Cascade League. Those are usually 12-hour days with travel to and from the host location, then film review after. And, like many of our coaches, a day job.
I’m a fan. No apology. Bring on the spring.
