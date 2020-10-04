Auto racing returned to the Douglas County Speedway on Saturday as the Pacific Racing Association hosted Rumble on the River, presented by the Oregon Army National Guard.
Driving in front of limited fan attendance due to restrictions for public health, local racers competed in four classes: hard tops, mini stocks, sport mods and hornets.
“We had a good turn out (for drivers),” said PRA president Rob Thomas. “More cars would have been on the track, but multiple broke down during practice earlier in the day.”
The racing included heat races to determine starting positions for the main events. Harlon Cox placed first in the hardtop class, Karl Smith won the mini-stocks, the sport mods race was won by Tom Elam and Rich Dickenson took the checkered flag in the hornets class.
“(The) racing was good and clean,” Thomas said. “There was no purse or points, so it was all for show and fun. And of course pride.”
Thomas said the PRA hopes to hold more events later this month, as long as public health restrictions allow.
Racing continues at the Douglas County Speedway on Aug. 8 when the ARCA Menards Series West comes to Roseburg for the ENEOS/NAPA Auto Parts 150. The event is hosted by Bill McAnally Racing.
Racing starts at 3:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at douglasfairgrounds.com.
Hardtops — 1. Harlon Cox; 2. Kyran Greene; 3. Mike Batman.
Mini Stock — 1. Karl Smith; 2. Dale Roth; 3. Chuck Jacobs.
Sport Mods — 1. Tom Elam; 2. John Harvey; 3. Riley Watson.
Hornets — 1. Rich Dickenson; 2. Ryan Dickenson; 3. Michael Kennerly.
Editor’s note: Rob Thomas is the station manager of i101, which is owned by Brooke Communications. The News-Review and Brooke Communications share common ownership
