DILLARD — More than 1,000 bicycle motocross riders and spectators descended upon the Umpqua Valley BMX course on Sunday for the final leg of the Southern Oregon Series.
The competitors, whose ages spanned up to age 50, started off the four-city series, which was sponsored and organized by the regional BMX organization West Coast BMX, in Klamath Falls on Friday afternoon and raced again there Saturday morning.
The riders then headed to Medford that afternoon for the second set of races. On Sunday, the competitors started off their day at River City BMX in Grants Pass before packing up and heading to Dillard for the final event at Umpqua Valley BMX.
Riders came from local towns like Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and Winston and from as far away as Pacific City. Most of the racers were part of BMX clubs or teams and about 20 teams were represented.
Local teams included Umpqua Valley BMX, RBR Racing, Fractured Cartel BMX and Twin Peaks Offroad.
Fractured Cartel was the largest team represented with close to 50 riders who live in Eugene, Grants Pass and everywhere in between.
Umpqua Valley BMX director Mike Cummings was in charge of managing the event and could be seen buzzing about the complex throughout the afternoon, working vigorously to ensure the event ran smoothly.
Cummings was excited about the turnout and explained the intensity of the event.
“This is a really big event for (Umpqua Valley BMX),” he said. “We have more than twice as many motos as we do on a regular race night. We usually have anywhere from 20-60 riders, and 20 motos is a busy night for us.
“We have 300 (racers) today. It’s great, but it’s also a lot of work.”
Those 300 riders took part in the racing Sunday. Racers who were successful in qualifying for the main race, or final round, would have the opportunity to compete in the state championship races in Grants Pass in August.
Each rider had the opportunity to participate in three motos, or heats. There were first round, second round and main motos. Riders in the series needed to reach the main moto at every location in the series to qualify for the state championship races.
The heats were divided by age and experience level. In all, there were 48 total motos, and each one ran three times.
Local rider Jeb Ponton from the Twin Peaks Offroad team was a state qualifier and took first place in all three of his motos in the adult novice class.
“It’s cool to have so many people here for our only local state qualifying race,” Ponton said. “We only have one here every year. I’m qualified for the state championship race and I’ll be there in August.”
Umpqua Valley BMX holds open practices at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and races at 6 p.m. every Friday at the track in Dillard.
