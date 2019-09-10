Joe Bowers of Stayton was the overall winner in a pair of Northwest Pro 4 Alliance main events during the Pacific Racing Association program on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Other feature winners were Harlon Cox of Glide in hardtops, Tom Ford of Glendale in sport mods and Richard Dickenson of Roseburg in hornets.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Northwest Pro 4 Alliance — 1. Joe Bowers; 2. John Grosvenor; 3. Scott Beaudon; 4. Brian Cole; 5. Eddy Secord; 6. Cody McDonald.
Hornets — 1. Richard Dickenson; 2. Michael Kennerly; 3. Ron Johnson; 4. Paul Corbett; 5. Zachary Asumendi; 6. Seth Christianson; 7. Bart Pulse; 8. Dylan Grichar; 9. Logan Barron; 10. Tyler Organ; 11. Sarah Hickman; 12. Jalana Pynch; 13. Ryan Dickenson; 14. Burnie Bryant.
Hardtops — 1. Harlon Cox; 2. Kyran Greene; 3. Chuck Jacobs; 4. Donnie Fain; 5. Greg Hickman; 6. Bryson Lillard; 7. Brian Lenihan; 8. Travis Lillard.
Sport Mods — 1. Tom Ford; 2. Kaleb Watson; 3. Brad Watson; 4. Pete Tyree; 5. John Harvey; 6. Ben Nunnes; 7. Blake Harvey; 8. Riley Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.