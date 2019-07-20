SUTHERLIN — It wasn’t a successful two days for the bull riders at the 28th annual Sutherlin Stampede.
But Wyatt Davis of Klamath Falls — the smallest rider in the competition at 94 pounds — was the only one who was able to stay on his bull for the required eight seconds.
The 12-year-old posted a 70-point ride to win the junior bull riding during the rodeo’s final performance on Saturday night.
“I felt really good,” Davis said. “I just got into the Challenge of Champions tour and that’s been helping me out a lot. All the people there are super nice ... I want to thank them and thank my family.”
Davis began riding sheep at a young age, then eventually moved up to bulls.
“I was kind of born into the sport,” he said. “I was a calf riding champion and a mutton bustin’ champion. I’ve been trying to ride all the bulls I get on, because that’s what I expect myself to do and that’s my job.
“I don’t think there’s any rush (about bull riding). If you want to do it, try. It doesn’t matter if you’re good at it or bad at it. If you try, that’s the main thing about it.”
Caey Jackson of Drew — which is located six miles south of Tiller — competed in both the junior bull riding and open bull riding. The 15-year-old, who will be a junior at Days Creek Charter School this fall, was bucked off both his bulls.
“I got introduced (to bull riding) by my uncle (Curtis Jackson) and cousin (Roy Jackson),” Caey Jackson said. “They’ve helped me through it and my dad (Neil) has helped me through it, too.”
Roy Jackson was bucked off his bull Friday.
“It’s pretty dangerous, but I can hold my own. I’m decent,” Caey Jackson said. “I like the adrenaline rush. When you get one (rode), it feels pretty good inside. The mindset is you just think about all the practice you’ve had, all the stuff you’ve done, and just keep a positive attitude.”
Kyleigh Schweiger of Klamath Falls, 14, was the lone girl in the junior bull riding. She was bucked off her bull, but came away with a smile.
“It’s just a lot of fun. I like to get out there and the adrenaline gets you,” Schweiger said. “I didn’t expect him to go out there and spin, and he turned that corner hard.
“I started on sheep (early on), then went to calves and steers. You just try and not think about it too much, and do the best you can.”
Sharon Gow of Roseburg won the open barrel racing, posting a time of 14.71 seconds Saturday. Deanna Thompson and Randy Thompson of Yoncalla won the team roping with a time of 6.2 seconds. Cadence Stall of Myrtle Creek had the top time in junior barrel racing at 14.63.
Alex Herrington and Wyatt McDaniel won the cow hide race.
