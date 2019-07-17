Harlon Cox of Glide captured the Can-Am Challenge for the second straight year, winning the hardtops main event during the Pacific Racing Association program on July 12 at Douglas County Speedway.
Mike Batman finished second and Casey Lavender was third in the hardtops feature.
John Harvey of Wilbur won the sport mods main event and Michael Kennerly won the hornets feature. The mini stocks and super stocks classes combined their main, with mini stock driver Karl Smith of Myrtle Point finishing first.
Final Results
Main Events
Can-Am Challenge (Hardtops) — 1. Harlon Cox; 2. Mike Batman; 3. Casey Lavender; 4. Doug Richen; 5. Jimmy Smith; 6. Chuck Jacobs; 7. Greg Hickman; 8. Donnie Fain; 9. Duncan Behar; 10. Rodger Beck; 11. Kyran Greene; 12. Eldon Wilson; 13. Brian Lenihan; 14. Bryson Lillard; 15. Kale Beck; 16. Travis Lillrad.
Sports Mods — 1. John Harvey; (order of remaining placers under review).
Hornets — 1. Michael Kennerly; 2. Burnie Bryant; 3. Richard Dickenson; 4. Ron Johnson; 5. Zachary Asumendi; 6. Ryan Dickenson; 7. Drake Phillips; 8. Bart Pulse; 9. Cherish Wilson; 10. Valerie West; 11. Chris Lemon; 12. Jalana Pynch; 13. William Edwards; 14. Patti Morgan; 15. Tyler Organ; 16. Sarah Hickman; 17. Alexis Grichard.
Mini Stocks-Super Stocks — 1. Karl Smith; 2. John Dumire; 3. Monique Scevers; 4. April Hillyard.
