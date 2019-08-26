Darrin Knight beat 16 other drivers and captured the North State Modified Shootout main event during the Pacific Racing Association program on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Kyle Tellstrom finished second in the shootout and Scott Winters was third.
Harlon Cox won the hardtops feature, while Burnie Bryant finished first in the hornets main.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
North State Modified Shootout — 1. Darrin Knight; 2. Kyle Tellstrom; 3. Scott Winters; 4. Randy Houston; 5. Cameron Austin; 6. Keith Bloom; 7. Ian Elliott; 8. Richie Potts; 9. Rich Cobb; 10. Stuart Campbell; 11. Rick Avila; 12. Andrew Koens; 13. Jamie Britton; 14. Pete Tyree; 15. Darrin Sullivan; 16. Herman Pulyer; 17. Tom Ford.
Hardtops — 1. Harlon Cox; 2. Kyran Greene; 3. Mike Batman; 4. Greg Hickman; 5. Donnie Fain; 6. Darryl Haugh; 7. Brian Lenihan.
Hornets — 1. Burnie Bryant; 2. Ron Johnson; 3. Richard Dickenson; 4. Zachary Asumendi; 5. Bart Pulse; 6. Ryan Dickenson; 7. Dylan Grichar; 8. Leon Jackson; 9. Tyler Organ; 10. Cherish Wilson; 11. Sarah Hickman; 12. Jalana Pynch; 13. William Edwards.
