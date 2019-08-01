The Roseburg Distance Runner’s Camp — Runnapalooza — will be held Aug. 12-16 in the Roseburg High School quad near the Finlay Field track.
Nathan and Mary Eckman are the camp directors. Nathan Eckman is the head cross country coach at RHS.
Runners ages 12-19 will work out at 7 a.m., followed by ages 6-11 at 8:30.
Cost is $60 (ages 12-19) and $40 (6-11). Make checks payable to Nathan Eckman. Each runner will receive a camp T-shirt, a camp picture, fruit, a motivational talk and other prizes.
Information: Nathan Eckman, email neckman@roseburg.k12.or.us.
