MYRTLE CREEK — Don and Sandra Utley of Lookingglass met through roping and being involved with rodeo has enriched their lives.
The Utleys were among the local competitors in team roping during the first performance of the 37th annual South Douglas Rodeo on Saturday afternoon at the Tri-City Horsemen's Arena.
Sandra Utley also competed in breakaway roping on a warm day in South County.
Don Utley, 53, works for Douglas Electric Cooperative. Sandra, 56, is a former truck driver, is retired and trains horses. They've been married 19 years.
"We've been roping together 20 years. The horses are like our pride and joy, they're fun to be around," Don Utley said. "(Rodeo) gives me time with my wife. It's the camaraderie with the rodeo guys, we're all kind of a big family.
"Some of us do it for a living, some of us like myself aren't. We're weekend warriors, but we're just coming out here and having a blast. Just seeing everybody, that's what it's kind of all about."
"We really enjoy it," Sandra added. "We say this is going to be the last year we do this, but it's not. It's a bucket list thing. How often can you rope with your husband and go down the road?"
Don Utley, a 1984 graduate of Yreka (California) High School, has a deep rodeo background.
"I started rodeoing back when I was a kid," he said. "I rode saddle bronc, then gave that up. I quit for a while, then got back into team roping. We've always been breaking and training our own stock, and kind of go from there. It's just a good life."
Sandra graduated from Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, Washington, in 1981.
"I didn't pick up a rope until I was 35 years old," she said. "I raced motocross, did a lot of different stuff. We built a roping arena in our backyard, so that helps you get there sooner."
The Utleys weren't able to take any money home from the rodeo Saturday. Sandra was given a no time in breakaway roping after failing to rope her calf. They received a no time in team roping after she missed her steer on the heading portion.
"One thing that keeps me in it, is a lot of these guys are pros and they miss, too," Sandra said. "I'll get in there and give it my all. It's not easy, but that's what makes it fun."
Don took their day in the arena in stride and from a positive perspective.
"It's always worth it," he said. "Yes, everybody wants to win, but you lose, too. Somebody's got to lose. You never know what you're going to get from a steer. It's the beginning of the season and the horses might be green and getting used to a few things. It's a matter of working with the horses and as the season goes everything will get better."
The Utleys say they'll both rodeo as long as their health permits.
"A lot of folks rope into their '70s and '80s," Don said.
"As long as I can ride," Sandra said with a smile.
•
Mattie Turner of Wilsonville, competing in the South Douglas Rodeo for the first time, had the top time in breakaway roping at 4.2 seconds.
"It could've been faster," Turner said. "I didn't get an aggressive start, but I got him roped and that's all that matters. We'll just hope that (the time) holds."
Turner, 23, is in her first season in the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association. Breakaway is her lone event.
"They keep us pretty busy," she said. "There's always a place to go almost every weekend during the summer up here, so it's fun. I'm going to Glenwood, Washington, (on Sunday)."
"I used to barrel race, but a couple of years ago I really got intrigued by breakaway and got more serious about it. I sold my barrel horses and started roping."
Other event leaders following the first performance were Bill Peterson of Springfield in saddle bronc riding (71 points) and cow milking (34.6), Matt Turner of Wilsonville in bareback riding (76), Bailey Cline of Roseburg in barrel racing (17.57), Garrett Robinson of Hepnner in tie-down roping (14.2) and Daniel Holland of Bonanza and Spike McCay of Monroe in team roping (11.2).
There were no times made in steer wrestling and no legal bull rides.
The final performance will be held Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m.
