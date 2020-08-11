DOUGLAS COUNTY
SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Standings Through Aug. 10
Jersey Lilly 13 0
Scared Hitless 11 2
Businessmen 10 4
Kane’s Mutineers 8 5
North River 9 6
Anvil Northwest 6 8
Tower Timber 6 8
Tenacity 6 9
FX 420 5 10
Tradesmen 1 12
D.C. Timberwolves 1 12
Monday's Results
Jersey Lilly 13, Scared Hitless 8
North River 17, Businessmen 9
North River 18, Tradesmen 3
FX 420 9, Businessmen 8
DOUGLAS COUNTY WOMEN'S
SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL ASSOCiATION
Oakland Tavern 7 0
Synergy 5 2
Know Funs 3 6
Dazzling Divas 0 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.