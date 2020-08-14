DOUGLAS COUNTY

SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

Standings Through Aug. 14

Jersey Lilly 13 1

Scared Hitless 11 3

Businessmen 10 4

Kane’s Mutineers 9 5

North River 10 6

Anvil Northwest 7 8

Tower Timber 7 8

Tenacity 6 10

FX 420 6 10

Tradesmen 1 13

D.C. Timberwolves 1 13

Wednesday's Results

Anvil Northwest 11, D.C. Timberwolves 9

North River 10, Jersey Lilly 9

Friday's Results

Kane's Mutineers 7, Scared Hitless 0 (forfeit)

Tower Timber 9, Tradesmen 0

FX 420 18, Tenacity 15

