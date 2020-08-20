DOUGLAS COUNTY
SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Standings Through Aug. 19
Jersey Lilly 14 2
Scared Hitless 13 3
Businessmen 11 5
Kane’s Mutineers 10 5
North River 10 6
Anvil Northwest 7 9
Tower Timber 7 9
Tenacity 6 10
FX 420 6 10
D.C. Timberwolves 2 14
Tradesmen 1 14
Monday's Results
Kane's Mutineers 6, Jersey Lilly 5
Businessmen 8, Anvil Northwest 3
Scared Hitless 17, Tower Timber 16
D.C. Timberwolves 8, Tradesmen 2
Wednesday's Results
Jersey Lilly 19, Businessmen 2
Scared Hitless 26, D.C. Timberwolves 8
