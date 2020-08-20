DOUGLAS COUNTY

SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

Standings Through Aug. 19

Jersey Lilly 14 2

Scared Hitless 13 3

Businessmen 11 5

Kane’s Mutineers 10 5

North River 10 6

Anvil Northwest 7 9

Tower Timber 7 9

Tenacity 6 10

FX 420 6 10

D.C. Timberwolves 2 14

Tradesmen 1 14

Monday's Results

Kane's Mutineers 6, Jersey Lilly 5

Businessmen 8, Anvil Northwest 3

Scared Hitless 17, Tower Timber 16

D.C. Timberwolves 8, Tradesmen 2

Wednesday's Results

Jersey Lilly 19, Businessmen 2

Scared Hitless 26, D.C. Timberwolves 8

