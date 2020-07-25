DOUGLAS COUNTY
SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Standings Through July 24
Jersey Lilly 8 0
Scared Hitless 7 1
Businessmen 6 2
North River 7 3
Kane’s Mutineers 5 3
Anvil Northwest 5 4
FX 420 4 8
Tenacity 4 8
Tower Timber 4 8
Tradesmen 1 7
D.C. Timberwolves 1 8
Friday's Results
Businessmen 17, Tradesmen 0
Tower Timber 16, Tenacity 15
Businessmen 30, Tenacity 9
Tower Timber 28, Tradesmen 11
