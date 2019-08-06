SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL
Final Standings
DOUGLAS COUNTY SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
A League
W L
Scared Hitless 15 1
Bat Intention 9 4
Lee's Trees 10 6
North River 5 11
Scoreboard 5 11
FX 420 3 13
B League
Businessmen 13 3
Kane's Mutineers 12 4
Whistler's Misfits 9 7
Tradesmen 8 8
D.C. Timberwolves 7 9
Tenacity 6 11
Job Corps 0 16
DOUGLAS COUNTY WOMEN'S SLOWPITCH
SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION
Oakland Tavern 9 1
North Forty 7 4
Know Funs 7 5
Heffe's 4 8
Ballaholics 0 9
COED
A League
Jiffy Lube 6 0
Granny's Mini Hut 4 2
North River 1 5
Ding Bats 1 5
B League
One Hit Wonders 7 1
The News-Review 5 2
Road Cones 3 5
The 9ers 2 5
UCHC 2 6
