SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL

Final Standings

DOUGLAS COUNTY SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

A League

                       W     L

Scared Hitless   15   1

Bat Intention     9    4

Lee's Trees       10   6

North River        5    11

Scoreboard        5    11

FX 420              3    13

B League

Businessmen    13    3

Kane's Mutineers   12    4

Whistler's Misfits    9     7

Tradesmen         8    8

D.C. Timberwolves   7   9

Tenacity             6    11

Job Corps          0     16

DOUGLAS COUNTY WOMEN'S SLOWPITCH

SOFTBALL ASSOCIATION

Oakland Tavern    9    1

North Forty          7    4

Know Funs           7    5

Heffe's                 4    8

Ballaholics           0     9

COED

A League

Jiffy Lube           6     0

Granny's Mini Hut   4    2

North River         1    5

Ding Bats            1    5

B League

One Hit Wonders   7    1

The News-Review  5    2  

Road Cones           3    5

The 9ers                2    5

UCHC                    2    6

