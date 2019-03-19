The Douglas County Women's Slowpitch Softball Association is planning for the summer women's and coed seasons.
Registration is underway. The leagues run from May 4 through late August at Sunshine Park and includes two tournament and weekly games.
The women's league plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the coed league plays on Sundays. All league updates are posted on the dcwssa Facebook page.
Those interested in forming a team are invited to attend the next coaches' meeting at 6 p.m. on April 18 at Round Table Pizza.
Information: Tiffany (by text), 541-671-8199, or email dcwssa@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.