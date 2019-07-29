WINSTON — Douglas High School has scheduled a youth football camp, for boys and girls in grades K-8, on Aug. 12-14 at the high school field.
The non-contact camp will be put on by the DHS coaching staff and players and will teach the basic fundamentals of football. Position specific drills and techniques will be taught for all positions.
Each session will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt.
Registration forms can be turned in at the camp, emailed to Douglas head coach Silia Polamalu or mailed to Douglas High School, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston, OR, 97496.
Information: Polamalu, 541-817-3598, or email at polamalud@wdsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.