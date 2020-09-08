The Umpqua Valley Tennis Center Fall Pickleball Championships will be held Sept. 25-27 at the facility, located at 1201 NW Stewart Parkway.
The tournament is scheduled to be played outdoors, weather permitting.
Classes include men's and women's singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. Tournament matches will be contested in a round-robin format. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top three finishers.
Registration closes on Sept. 21. Cost is $45 for early registration or $50 after.
Information: Erik Belzer, 541-673-3429, or email erikb@umpquavalleytennis.com.
