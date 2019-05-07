The Pacific Racing Association season opened on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway, with five drivers winning main events.
Dale Roth finished first in the mini stocks feature. John Dumice won the super stocks main, Rich Dickenson won the hornets main, Kyran Greene was first in hardtops and Tom Ford took the victory in modifieds.
Racing resumes this Saturday at DCS, with the Addox Outlaw 100 on tap. The program will feature hornets, mini stocks, the Outlaw Series and J class.
Saturday’s Results
Main Events
Mini Stocks — 1. Dale Roth; 2. Kieri Smith; 3. Ed Pratt.
Super Stocks — 1. John Dumice; 2. Dale Roth; 3. Mo Scevers; 4. Larry Means; 5. April Hillyard.
Hornets — 1. Rich Dickenson; 2. Ron Johnson; 3. Bruce McMasters; 4. Chris Lemon; 5. Michael Kennedy.
Hardtops — 1. Kyran Greene; 2. Harlan Cox; 3. Steve Smith; 4. Greg Hickman; 5. Troy Gasner; 6. Donny Fain; 7. Bryson Lillard.
Modifieds — 1. Tom Ford; 2. Mike Batman; 3. Tom Durrant; 4. Kalob Watson; 5. Pete Tyrell; 6. Jeff Solberg; 7. John Harvey; 8. Riley Watson.
