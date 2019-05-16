LAS VEGAS — Roseburg wrestling was well-represented at the Marine Corps U.S. Open and Western Regional tournament in late April.
Haydn Maley, who recently completed his redshirt freshman season at Stanford University, finished fourth at 130K in the Senior Men's Greco tournament.
Austin Harris, coming off his redshirt freshman year at Oklahoma State University, placed second at 97K in the Junior Greco tournament and was third in freestyle.
Roseburg High sophomore-to-be Nash Singleton, competing at 120 pounds in 16U, won the folkstyle title, finished third in Greco and was fourth in freestyle.
Gage Singleton, competing at 77 pounds in 14U, finished second in freestyle and folkstyle.
RHS junior Hunter Blix finished fourth in high school junior folkstyle at 220.
Roseburg was represented by 17 competitors, ranging from Chayse Jackson, a 2011 RHS graduate, to Roman Leaton, who'll graduate in 2026.
The events attracted nearly 3,000 competitors and the age groups ranged from elementary, high school and college wrestlers to senior and master divisions. Those wrestling in the college-age UWW Junior or the Men's Senior were seeking the opportunity to qualify for the USA's world team and represent the U.S. at international competitions this summer.
