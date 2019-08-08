Practice for Fremont Middle School's fall sports teams will begin on Aug. 19 at the school.
Seventh- and eighth-grade football starts at 2 p.m., eighth volleyball gets under way at 8:30 a.m., seventh volleyball at 2:30 p.m. and cross country (grades 6-8) practices at 8 a.m.
Athletes will need participation passes in order to practice. Paperwork can be picked up at the Fremont athletic office from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week.
Information: 541-440-4055.
