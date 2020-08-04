The Glide Wildcats 14U team turned in a strong showing with a runner-up finish out of 16 teams in the North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) Summer Nationals tournament last weekend at the Darnell Wright Softball Complex in Newberg.
Glide went 5-3 overall in the tourney, including including 4-2 in bracket play. The North Coast Merchants from the Warrenton area defeated the Wildcats twice, 4-3 and 12-5, to win the championship.
Glide earlier handed North Coast its lone loss of the tournament, 4-1, in the semifinals.
Glide's team consisted of Brionna Miller, Kaylee Pickering, Peyton Geiger, Madison Weber, Tatum Nederhood, Ella Wright, Leila Collins, Brooke Kutz, Aryanna Belloir, Reaghan Gilbert, Brooklyn Wilson and Taylar Thingvall. Lily Scheid wasn't able to play.
Steve Williams was the head coach.
Gilbert and Belloir did the pitching. Gilbert saw action in the circle in seven contests and finished with an earned run average of 1.86. Gilbert also led Glide at the plate with a .583 average, stroking three triples and four doubles.
Thingvall, Wright and Geiger all hit over .400 in the tourney.
"They're an amazing group of kids," Williams said. "They have a bright future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.