Kyran Greene, Richard Dickenson, Tom Ford and Dale Roth picked up main event victories during last Saturday's Pacific Racing Association Eve of Destruction Championship Part 2 program at Douglas County Speedway.
Greene won the hardtops feature race, Dickenson finished first in the hornets main, Ford won the sport mods feature and Roth took first in the super stocks main.
Highlighting the next card at DCS is the Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Rick Brown Super Shoe race on Oct. 5, weather permitting. Also on the program are hornets, hardtops, sport mods and figure 8.
Sept. 21 Results
Main Events
Hardtops — 1. Kyran Greene; 2. Chuck Jacobs; 3. Steve Smith; 4. Donnie Fain; 5. Darryl Haugh; 6. Dean Cast; 7. Greg Hickman; 8. Bryson Lillard; 9. Chris Mehrer; 10. Brian Lenihan; 11. Harlon Cox.
Hornets — 1. Richard Dickenson; 2. Michael Kennerly; 3. Zachary Asumendi; 4. Dillan Saucer; 5. Paul Corbett; 6. Bart Pulse; 7. Dylan Grichar; 8. Cherish Wilson; 9. Valerie West; 10. Tyler Organ; 11. Jalana Pynch; 12. Dave Saucer; 13. Sarah Hickman; 14. Chris Boynton; 15. Burnie Bryant; 16. Ron Johnson; 17. KC Scott.
Sport Mods — 1. Tom Ford; 2. Kaleb Watson; 3. John Harvey; 4. Stewart Campbell; 5. Monte Cox Jr.; 6. Blake Harvey; 7. Jamie Britten; 8. Tom Durant.
Super Stocks — 1. Dale Roth; 2. April Hillyard; 3. Larry Means; 4. Kieri Smith; 5. Don Livermore; 6. John Dumire.
