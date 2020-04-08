The GS/KS Vending Team #9 compiled a 41-3 record during the Roseburg Women's Volleyball Association's 2019-20 season.
Roseburg Roofing (37-7) finished second and Oregon Tax Specialists (32-12) was third.
Covenant Life Fellowship was selected the Most Improved Team. Erica Futrell and Wanderlust Salon shared the Best Sportsperson award.
The RWVA board members include president Mary Waters, vice president Tamara Howell, secretary/treasurer Sue Bladorn and sargeant at arms Karen Smith.
Final Standings
1. GS/KS Vending Team #9, 41-3; 2. Roseburg Roofing #1, 37-7; 3. Oregon Tax Specialists #4, 32-12; 4. Wanderlust Salon #6, 29-15; 5. Swanson Group #10, 28-16; 6. Lisa Black #12, 25-19; 7. Serdafied Guide Service #8, 23-21; 8. Bobby Geyer Construction #11, 21-23; 9. Driver Dentistry #2, 12-32; 10. Robert Otis Construction #3, 7-37; 11. Roseburg Refrigeration #5, 6-38; 12. Christian Life Fellowship #7, 3-41.
