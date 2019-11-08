The Harvest Invitational, hosted by Umpqua Valley Gymnastics, will be held on Saturday in the Exhibit Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The meet features athletes from gymnastics academies in Roseburg, Klamath Falls, Ashland, Coos Bay, Eugene, Corvallis, Tigard and Clackamas.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and the first session (Level 2) will begin at 8:30 a.m. The second session (Levels 4-5) starts at 11 a.m. The meet runs throughout the afternoon, with the final session expected to end before 8 p.m.
All profits from the event benefit the UVG team and are used to purchase new equipment. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Kids under 6 are admitted free. A family pass is available for $20.
Information: Dana Cox, 541-326-8826.
