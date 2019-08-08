The Roseburg Horseshoe Club hosted the Roseburg Open last Saturday and Sunday at the pits near the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Stewart Park.
The club is scheduled to hold a state singles championship tournament Labor Day weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 1).
Saturday Top 3
Division A — 1. Coy Halstead; 2. Mike Imel; 3. Tami Gilbert.
Division B — 1. John Adams; 2. Alan Ringo; 3. Bob Bender.
Division C — 1. Larry Halleck; 2. Kyle Gilbert; 3. Dan Zamba.
Division D — 1. Scott Wine; 2. Jake Owen; 3. Chuck Warner.
Sunday Top 2
Division A — 1. Mike Imel; 2. Jim Peterson.
Division B — 1. Larry Halleck; 2. Alan Ringo.
Division C — 1. Jake Owen; 2. Chuck Warner.
