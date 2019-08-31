Players from around Oregon are competing in the State Singles Championship horseshoe tournament this weekend at the horseshoe pits next to the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Roseburg’s Stewart Park.
Chuck Warner of Umpqua, a member of the Roseburg Horseshoe Club, said 45 players — 40 men, 40 women and one junior — took part on the first day of the tournament Saturday.
The tournament, sanctioned by the Oregon Horseshoe Pitchers Association, resumes at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Divisions include men’s open, women’s open, elder (70-and-over) and juniors (13-18). The 81-year-old Warner, a longtime player who serves as the tournament director for some events in Roseburg, said five players from Roseburg are in the tournament.
“It’s been a long day. We started setting up between 6:30 and 7 this morning,” Warner said Saturday evening.
“It started to get warm in the afternoon, but we had a good day. The neat thing about this sport is horseshoes can be enjoyed by everyone in the family.”
The Roseburg Horseshoe Club is seeking new members.
