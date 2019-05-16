The Roseburg Family Open horseshoe tournament will be held on June 15 at the pits next to the Umpqua Valley Tennis Center in Stewart Park.
There is no pre-registration and the tournament is open to public and OHPA pitchers. Check-in will be at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $5 and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three placers in each division.
The Roseburg Horseshoe Club welcomes new members. Information: Chuck Warner, 541-459-1206.
