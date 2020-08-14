Indian Fastpitch softball tryouts for the 2021 season are scheduled for Sunday at the Stewart Park fields.
The age group sessions are as follows: 10U, 9 a.m., pitching and catching, 10:30 a.m.; 12U, 11 a.m., pitching and catching 12:30 p.m.; 14U, 1 p.m., pitching and catching 2:30 p.m.; 16/18U, 3 p.m., pitching and catching 4:30 p.m.
Each player should bring cleats, water, a glove, bat and helmet. The season will run from late May through July.
Information: Ashley Moss, 541-643-4887.
