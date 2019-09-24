Indian Fastpitch has scheduled tryouts for the 2020 summer season on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Roseburg High School's Robertson Memorial Gym.
Players in 16-18U will work out at 9 a.m., 14U players practice at 10 and 12U players practice at noon.
All players should bring a glove, tennis shoes, water, helmet and facemask (if they have one).
Information: Ashley Moss, 541-643-4887.
