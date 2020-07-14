Indian Fastpitch will hold an alumni softball game at 4 p.m. on July 31 at the Stewart Park field in Roseburg.
The contest will include current and past players, according to Makinna Akers, a 2013 Roseburg High School graduate. Admission is $2.
Anyone interested in playing should contact Akers at 541-643-6445.
