Practice for Jo Lane Middle School's fall sports teams will begin on Aug. 19 at the school.

Seventh- and eighth-grade football starts at 6 p.m., seventh volleyball gets under way at 9:30 a.m., and eighth volleyball (grades 6-8) at 8 a.m. A starting time for cross country will be determined.

A parent meeting for football will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the main gym.

Paperwork must be completed and athletes must have a current physical exam before they're allowed to practice. The Jo Lane athletic office will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week.

Information: 541-440-4105.

