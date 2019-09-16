Daniel Jobe, Mo Scevers, Michael Kennerly and Chuck Jacobs posted main event victories in their respective classes in the Pacific Racing Association card on Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.
Jobe won the outlaws feature race, Scevers took first in the super stocks main following the disqualifications of two drivers, Kennerly won the hornets feature and Jacobs finished first in the mini figure 8 main.
Saturday's Results
Main Events
Outlaws — 1. Daniel Jobe; 2. Harlon Cox; 3. Pete Tyree; 4. Mike Betker; 5. Kyran Greene; 6. Mike Batman; 7. Jamie Britton; 8. Dale Roth; 9. Robby Ulam.
Super Stocks — 1. Mo Scevers; 2. April Hillyard; Dale Roth, John Dumire disqualified.
Hornets — 1. Michael Kennerly; 2. Rich Dickenson; 3. Ron Johnson; 4. Paul Corbett; 5. Zachary Asumendi; 6. Bart Pulse; 7. Dylan Grichar; 8. Cherish Wilson; 9. Valerie West; 10. Tyler Organ; 11. Jalana Pynch; 12. Jay Lemmons; 13. Bruce McMasters; 14. Burnie Bryant; 15. Ryan Dickenson; 16. Bob Vancil.
Mini Figure 8s — 1. Chuck Jacobs; 2. Brian Lenihan; 3. Donnie Fain; 4. Ron Johnson; 5. Jay Lemmons; 6. Dylan Grichar; 7. Valerie West; 8. Kyran Greene; 9. Rob Thomas.
