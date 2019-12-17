LAS VEGAS — Joelle Mattox of Roseburg finished 29th in the KK Run for Vegas/Junior World Finals Barrel Race last weekend at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The 12-year-old Mattox, a seventh grader at Roseburg's Fremont Middle School, had runs of 15.116 and 14.964 seconds aboard her horse Magic Master Bug and didn't qualify for the short go-round.
Kami Klepac won the overall title with runs of 14.045, 14.227 and 13.738.
