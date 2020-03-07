The 22nd annual Lookingglass Block Run/Walk, a fundraiser for the Roseburg High School cross country team, was held on Saturday morning.
A total of 69 runners completed the five-mile race, while 87 finished the two-mile distance.
Former Roseburg High runner John Talik came down from Portland and won the five-mile race in 24 minutes, 51 seconds. RHS senior Zach Traul was second (26:06, PR) and Brannick Adams took third (29:36).
RHS sophomore Eliza Eckman was the top female and fifth overall (31:25).
Ephraim Webber finished first in the two-mile race (10:52). Sarah Smith was eighth and the top woman (14:25).
“We are so appreciative of so many people who came out to support the RHS cross country team today,” Roseburg head cross country coach Nathan Eckman said. “We also received an incredible donation from Umpqua Health. We ended up sneaking the race in during a two-hour dry spell.”
Lookingglass Block Run
Saturday’s Results
5 miles
1. John Talik, 24:51; 2. Zach Traul, 26:06; 3. Brannick Adams, 29:36; 4. Preston Smith, 30:37; 5. Eliza Eckman, 31:25 (first woman); 6. Gabe Simmons, 32:48; 7. Jim Collins, 35:05; 8. John Stoddard 35:16; 9. Jeff Lehrbach 35:27; 10. Charis Childers 35:47 (second woman); 11. Mike Gallego, 35:53; 12. Travis Talton, 35:54; 13. Darren Simmie, 36:01; 14. David Hardung, 36:19; 15. Wayne Newport, 36:31; 16. Alex Simmons, 36:34; 17. Emily Webber-McKay, 37:53 (third woman); 18. Jennifer Childers, 38:30; 19. Eden Childers, 38:46; 20. Kristin Coopride, 39:13; 21. Dalton Pariani, 39:16; 22. Mike Westlake, 39:31; 23. Sarah Heeney, 40:39; 24. Thomas Larson, 40:54; 25. Doug Larson, 40:56; 26. Dylan Lowe, 41:44; 27. Eric Olson, 42:00; 28. Kimiko Olson, 42:01; 29. Nick Stephens, 42:04; 30. Al Foster, 42:16; 31. Karma Clark Jung, 42:30; 32. John Rogers, 43:00; 33. Joshua Godfrey, 44:40; 34. Paul Vogel, 44:55; 35. Emily McCraw, 45:26; 36. Paris Coleman, 45:54; 37. Melanie Dinger, 45:58; 38. Erin Mahaffy, 45:59; 39. Ron Edwards, 46:13; 40. Suzy Parker, 46:34; 41. Eileen Lowe, 46:57; 42. Gabe Bachmeier, 47:00; 43. Allen Sjogren, 47:57; 44. Brittany Barboza, 48:00; 45. Trina Gwaltney, 49:20; 46. Teresa Middleton, 50:15; 47. Denise Nadseau, 51:00; 48. Janet Newport, 51:13; 49. Jenna Anderson, 53:27; 50. Dawn Anderson, 54:22; 51. Barbara Nakai, 54:22; 52. Jim Wicka, 58:35; 53. Darren Coleman, 59:45; 54. Rocky Stevenson, 61:03; 55. Janet McDavid, 73:43; 56. Lynn Rooker, 76:03; 57. Sylvia Simpson, 76:04; 58. Sue Swanton, 76:05; 59. Paula Belloir, 76:39; 60. Bill Holborow, 76:52; 61. Isaac Twibell, 81:44; 62. Jeff Twibell, 81:45; 63. Lucas Twibell, 81:57; 64. Reagon Aramburo, 86:49; 65. Cherie Jones, 86:50; 66. Karen Bruggeman, 87:54; 67. Joann Albertus, 87:55; 68. Jackie Doeding, 89:46; 69. Jim McLaughlin, 89:47.
2 Miles
1. Ephraim Webber, 10:52; 2. Steen Olson, 11:57; 3. Brian Powell, 12:42; 4. John Silvia, 12:42; 5. Craig Ortega, 12:46; 6. Ethan Smith, 13:54; 7. Ricky Logsdon, 14:11; 8. Sarah Smith, 14:25 (first woman); 9. Miriam Childers 14:35 (second woman); 10. Evan Hough, 14:36; 11. John Ducray, 14:38; 12. Audrey Goins, 14:49 (third woman); 13. Enrique Sanchez, 15:05; 14. Sarah Agsten, 15:15; 15. Derek Smith, 15:47; 16. Liam Simmie, 15:48; 17. Olivia Stephens, 15:58; 18. Cecile Larson, 16:20; 19. Mariah Crawford, 16:36; 20. Briana Smith, 16:39; 21. Ella Adams, 16:43; 22. Dawson Coulombe, 17:44; 23. Rachel Bowersox, 18:24; 24. Sue Goldberg, 19:29; 25. Abigail Traul, 18:31; 26. Dannika Gouge, 19:01; 27. Emily Larson, 19:01; 28. Zoey Godfrey, 19:13; 29. Emmet Adans, 19:36; 30. Annan Kolberg, 19:40; 31. Deanne Cammarata, 19:43; 32. Ava Goins, 20:21; 33. Jackie Ashcraft, 20:51; 34. Emma Stephens, 20:51; 35. Blake Ash, 20:51; 36. Ken Ash, 21:18; 37. Chloe Frasier, 21:18; 38. Rebecca Frasier, 21:18; 39. Jamir Palmer, 23:22; 40. Kathy Stephens, 23:55; 41. Taylor Poe, 23:44; 42. Lalia Lowe, 24:04; 43. Caroine Adams, 24:04; 44. Cindi Corrie, 24:39; 45. Kim Dileo, 25:24; 46. Lindsay Ash, 26:52; 47. Saveyah Palmer, 26:52; 48. Olivia Simmons, 27:10; 49. Ann Marie Simmons, 27:30; 50. Raina Mitchell, 28:13; 51. Jake Mitchell, 28:13; 52. Marcia Kimball, 28:54; 53. Sarah Larson, 29:07; 54. Becky Larson, 29:22; 55. Jenny Young Seidemann, 29:22; 56. Linda Brunanchon, 29:55; 57. Jeff Goldberg, 29:56; 58. Kindra Fletcher, 30:03; 59. Kyle Barton, 30:03; 60. Quintin Simmie, 30:26; 61. Maddison Gwaltney, 30:26; 62. Trinia Thompson, 30:46; 63. Jennifer Boardman, 30:46; 64. Brenna Myler, 31:39; 65. Justena Myler, 31:45; 66. Shelly Stevenson, 31:52; 67. Nautica Royce, 32:11; 68. Heidi Gallego, 32:25; 69. Deri Coleman, 33:29; 70. Conner Coleman, 33:31; 71. Dasha Smith, 33:32; 72. Ken Hendrick, 33:47; 73. Ron Olson, 33:48; 74. Linda Schroeder, 33:48; 75. Jill Macgregor, 33:56; 76. Josh Risley, 35:07; 77. Lux Risley, 35:07; 78. Sid Risley, 35:08; 79. Nolan Twlbell, 36:36; 80. Allison Twlbell, 36:36; 81. Lauren Twlbell, 36:36; 82. Manuel Rodriguez, 36:48; 83. Mayah Pappas, 36:49; 84. Jayce Laughlin, 37:43; 85. Wyatt Lowe, 37:43; 86. Gaileen Paulson, 37:55; 87. Trudy Harris, 37:56.
